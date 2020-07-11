BULLHEAD CITY — Seven candidates vying for four seats on the Bullhead City Council are scheduled to take part in a debate that will be carried online by three outlets, including the Mohave Valley Daily News.
Grace Hecht of #MakeBullheadBetter is organizing the debate, which will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce Building. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited to 50 people for the event, but it is scheduled to be streamed live by the Daily News, the Bee and #MakeBullheadBetter.
The seven candidates vying for the four-year council seats in the non-partisan election are Daniel Alfonzo, Kathy Bruck, Norma Brummett, Mark Clark, Eva Corbett, Gerald Ross and Waheed Zehri.
Early voting is underway for the Aug. 4 primary election. The early voting site is the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Public Library, 1170 Hancock Road. In-person voting is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 31.
Ballots have been mailed to voters who signed up for either a one-time vote-by-mail ballot or permanent early voting. Applications for early ballots may be completed through July 24 at the Mohave County Elections Department webpage or by downloading a mail-in form from the Bullhead City election website, www.bullheadcity.com/government/departments/city-clerk/elections-elecciones.
Bruck and Clark are seeking reelection. Tami Ring was removed from the certified list of candidates after a challenge to her submitted petitions. Sheila Shutts chose not to seek reelection.
People may submit questions by email to makebullheadbetter@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.