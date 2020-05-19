BULLHEAD CITY — Tonight, the Colorado River Union High School District will discuss and likely vote on what type of graduation ceremonies will be held for members of the Class of 2020.
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora told board members on Monday that most parents responding to a poll seeking opinions from graduates and their families about what type of ceremony would be most suitable said they wanted something traditional.
However, a number of people said participating in a large gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic would make them “feel very uncomfortable,” Flora said.
State health officials on Friday didn’t recommend traditional graduation ceremonies.
Students are in favor of a drive-through option. That would allow the graduate to get out of the family vehicle to accept their diploma as their loved ones watch and capture the moment in photographs and video.
“It provides the greatest level of safety and security,” Flora said.
Some pointed out that Mohave Accelerated Learning Center presented a traditional graduation ceremony on Saturday. Mohave High School and River Valley High School have much larger groups of graduates; MALC’s ceremony included 51 graduating seniors.
MHS alone has about 250 graduating seniors. If each of these students were to receive four tickets for family and friends to attend, that would bring 1,250 people into whatever venue is chosen. That would make social distancing for everyone at the event difficult to achieve.
If hybrid-style ceremonies occur, older family members and others uncomfortable with attending still could watch the event streamed live using a computer, Flora said.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m., will be virtual, and the public won’t be allowed in the meeting room.
Flora also talked about the fourth quarter grading of the 2019-2020 school year.
Teachers achieved a “Herculean effort,” he said.
Many students, however, didn’t take advantage of lessons provided late in the semester, after campuses were ordered closed by the governor, Flora noted with dismay.
Complaint to AG’s office answered
A letter from the Arizona Attorney General’s office dated April 10 warned Board Member Richard Cardone about two actions that could have been construed by other reviewing bodies as violations of the state’s open meetings law, ARS, 38-431.
The complaint states that Cardone disclosed information from an executive session of the board and that he initiated a chain email communication to a quorum of board members outside of a public meeting.
Cardone said he didn’t believe he had done anything wrong because the information he shared with the press had been public knowledge before it was executive session material. It pertained to construction work being done last year at Mohave High School.
“Even so,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Richard Baek of the office’s Government Accountability Unit, “as a matter of best practice and in light of unsettled law, this information as reiterated in executive session and cautioned not to repeat by the district’s counsel, should not then have been disclosed.”
Regarding the emailing, Baek also wrote that because the emails could be part of a future legal action that what Cardone did should “not be repeated.”
The complaint about Cardone’s actions was filed by Board President Kerry Burgess.
Cardone said he would “heed” the warnings by the AG’s Office. He also made note that he had filed his own earlier complaints about CRUHSD violating open meeting law, and then asserted Burgess still hasn’t talked about the results of that investigation.
Cardone also said Burgess has a conflict of interest by filing the complaint and being leader of the board.
Burgess disagreed with Cardone’s assertion and explained that he was following the directions of the AG’s office, the board’s legal counsel and that the separate complaint wasn’t part of this specific matter.
Cardone’s complaint stems from two incidents: his not being allowed access to past information from an executive session and that scheduling of an executive session hadn’t been posted to the district’s website.
The AG’s office wrote in a letter dated July 9, 2019, that both January 2019 incidents were open meeting law violations. Flora didn’t begin working for the district until mid-2019.
The district wasn’t required to do anything else to provide remedy toward Cardone’s complaint, according to district staff.
Records requests
Board members opted to revise the charges for public records. Copies of records would be 50 cents a page and there will be “actual” charges for staff research time necessary to fulfill the request.
Board members Lori Crampton and Richard Cardone had concerns about the proposal that broke down staff costs even though the first 10 copies of routine materials were to have been provided for free. They both said the large hourly fees for staff labor would have caused some people not to seek the public documents.
Cardone voted against the rewrite of the proposal.
In other business:
- Board members didn’t need to vote on whether to add an orchestra class. There will be such a class at MHS next year. The item should have been removed from the agenda.
- Topics the board would like the Arizona School Boards Association to prioritize during the 2021 state legislative session include not decreasing COVID-19 funding, district unification within the community and increased funding for safety and school resource officers.
- Accepted proposed charges to the 2020-21 Student Handbook.
