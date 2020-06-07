KINGMAN — The case for a Bullhead City man charged in connection with a drive-by murder last November likely is headed to trial.
Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. He is being held in custody a $120,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert explained Friday a plea offer in which Sekel would plead guilty to second-degree murder. The prison range would be 10 to 25 years. Sekel’s case is before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. His next hearing is set for June 29.
Lambert also explained that if Sekel is convicted at trial on the first-degree murder charge, the prison sentence would be natural life or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
The judge also said that since there are other victims involved, the other charges likely would run consecutively to each other, resulting in Sekel spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted of all the charges.
Sekel’s attorney, Scott Ruffner, said both sides are far apart and that his client would plead guilty only to hindering prosecution.
Ruffner said Sekel had no idea guns would be involved and that he only went to a parking lot Nov. 17 to watch a fight between Benjie Junior Nunez and Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24. They reportedly had been involved in an altercation a month before.
Castro Hurtado arrived first but, when Nunez had not shown up yet, left the parking lot accompanied by his wife and two friends. Ruffner said Hurtado told Sekel to follow him to his house for the fight.
Nunez, 34, and Jonathan Arthur Wallace, 28, both reportedly armed, followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg.
Sekel, who appeared by video from the jail, adamantly maintained his innocence, saying he didn’t know what Nunez and Wallace were going to do and that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He also has no criminal history.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Greg McPhillips said the prosecutor’s case is strong with evidence including witnesses and a video showing Sekel driving behind Hurtado’s car, then signaling to Nunez’s car to pull in behind Hurtado’s car.
McPhillips said Sekel aided and abetted in Hurtado’s slaying even if he wasn’t involved in the shooting. The prosecutor then withdrew the plea offer, also agreeing that the two parties were far apart.
Nunez is charged with the same charges. He is being held in county jail on a $1 million bond. Wallace was arrested May 29 in Clarksville, Tennessee. on a felony warrant. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition back to Mohave County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.