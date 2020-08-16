KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man pleaded guilty Friday for his connection to a November drive-by shooting that left a man dead.
Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, pleaded guilty per an Alford plea to facilitation of a drive-by shooting as well as hindering prosecution.
An Alford plea is where a defendant pleads guilty while continuing to assert his or her innocence, but acknowledges that evidence presented by prosecution likely would lead to a conviction
Sekel had been charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting for his part in the death of Kevin Castro Hurtado.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. will sentence Sekel to supervised probation. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17. Sipe said he either will accept or reject the plea agreement at the sentencing.
Hurtado’s sister and wife both spoke in court, opposing the plea agreement. Hurtado’s wife, who was injured in the shooting, said that Sekel was the instigator and signaled to Sekel’s codefendant, Benjie Junior Nunez, by honking his horn. Hurtado’s sister said Sekel should prove his innocence at trial.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright said Sekel hindered prosecution by concealing the identity of Nunez. He also said there was evidence that there was communication between Sekel and Nunez and that Sekel knew about the intent to murder Hurtado prior to the crime.
Witnesses and a video showed Sekel driving behind Hurtado’s car, then signaling to Nunez’s car to pull in behind Hurtado’s car, Albright said.
Sekel’s attorney, Scott Ruffner, previously argued that Sekel only went to a parking lot Nov. 17 to watch a fight between Nunez and Hurtado. They had been involved in a previous altercation.
Hurtado, 24, arrived first but when Nunez had not shown up yet, the victim, accompanied by his wife and two friends, left the parking lot. Sekel reportedly followed Hurtado to his house for the fight.
Nunez and Jonathan Arthur Wallace followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg.
Nunez and Wallace are both charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Nunez, 34, has been released from custody on a $500,000 bond. His next hearing is set for Sept. 30.
Wallace, 28, was arrested in Tennessee in May and extradited to Arizona in June. He is being held in custody on a $250,000 bond.
