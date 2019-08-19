KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge explained a plea offer Monday to a Bullhead City woman charged in the January 2018 murder of two people.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping for her alleged role in the January 2018 kidnapping, torture and murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City. She is in county jail on a $7.5 million bond.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. explained that if convicted of both kidnapping charges, Reid would face from seven to 21 years for each charge. The sentences likely would run consecutively to each other.
If convicted of both murder charges, Reid would face natural life in prison or life with the possibility of parole after 50 years because the two counts also likely would run consecutively since there were two victims.
Sipe also explained a plea agreement offered by the prosecutor. Reid would plead guilty to one count of kidnaping and be sentenced to six years in prison.
After discussion with his client, Reid’s defense attorney, Ken Sheffield, said he still is waiting to conduct interviews with prosecution witnesses and wouldn’t be ready for trial until 2020.
With a reassignment of cases among Superior Court judges, Reid’s case was reassigned to Judge Doug Camacho. Sipe set Reid’s next hearing before Camacho for Sept. 19. A trial date may be set at that hearing. Camacho recently was assigned 25% of the criminal cases.
Reid’s remaining codefendant, Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of abandonment of a dead body. Her month-long murder trial is set to begin March 3.
Reid’s three other codefendants, Lucas Wayne Shankles, 23, Jose Eduardo Vizcara, 29, and Francisco Javier Romero, Jr., 27, already have taken plea agreements. Shankles was sentenced to 121/2 years in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Romero sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the five defendants allegedly tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house, then drove them at gunpoint in an SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun allegedly shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero reportedly shot Carter.
