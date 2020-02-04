KINGMAN — One of the two remaining suspects involved in a string of armed robberies and kidnappings throughout Mohave County in 2017 and 2018 was sentenced to prison Friday.
Anthony Scott Axton, 33, pleaded guilty last month to third-degree burglary and armed robbery. A total of 25 felony counts in six criminal cases — including aggravated assault, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and misconduct involving body armor — were dismissed.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho sentenced Axton to 13 years in prison. That sentence will run concurrently with his 63-year prison sentence in a seventh case.
In that case, Axton was convicted at trial last October on two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor.
Francis William Allison, 60, was to plead guilty Friday but his attorney, Dan Kaiser, asked Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert to postpone the change of plea hearing until later this month.
Kaiser said that Allison reportedly had issues with Axton while they were held together in a holding cell prior to Friday’s hearing. Allision and Axton had hearings at the same time Friday in different courtrooms.
Under the proposed agreement, Allison would plead guilty to armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault in three of his 10 criminal cases. He had been charged with 56 counts, including armed robbery and kidnapping.
Under that agreement, Allison would be sentenced to 251/2 years in prison. Lambert set the change of plea hearing and sentencing for Feb. 28.
A third codefendant, Preston Earl Milks, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault and was sentenced last July to 15 years in prison. He had been charged with 21 counts in five cases, including armed robbery and kidnapping.
On July 1, 2018, Axton and Allison, both wearing body armor, reportedly robbed the Dollar General store in Kingman. As police officers arrived, Axton, armed with an AR-15 rifle, exchanged gunfire with police officers.
Axton was injured in the shootout and treated at a Las Vegas hospital before being returned to Mohave County in September 2018. Allison fled on foot but was not involved in the gun battle with police officers. He was arrested July 3, 2018, in Kingman.
Axton, Allison and Milks allegedly were involved in a string of robberies of residences, liquor stores, convenience stores and hardware stores in the Kingman area dating back to September 2017.
The suspects wore dark clothes, masks and body armor and were armed when they entered homes and businesses in search of cash and valuables. Zip ties were used to restrain homeowners and store employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.