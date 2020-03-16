BULLHEAD CITY — It is Election Day of sorts for Democrats in Arizona.
Only registered Democrats may participate in the state’s presidential preference election. The presidential race is the only thing on the ballot; there are 18 candidates listed although the primaries and caucuses in other states have cut that once-huge field to two main contestants, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also is continuing her campaign.
The Arizona Republican Party canceled the GOP side of the presidential preference election, deciding several months ago that President Donald Trump would be the state’s nominee at the Republican National Convention later this year.
While many Democrats may have voted early — or by mail — there will be 37 polling places in Mohave County scheduled to be open today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters in Bullhead City Precinct 211 may vote at Desert Shores Community Baptist Church, 2625 Landon Drive; Bullhead City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1752 Arriba Drive; Hope United Methodist Church, 1325 Ramar Road; or St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1664 Central Ave.
Voting locations for Mohave Valley Precinct 212 are RiverPointe Southern Baptist Church, 1421 Commercial St. in Mohave Valley; Mohave Valley United Methodist Church, 1593 Lipan Blvd. in Fort Mohave; and Mohave Valley Fire Department Station 82, 1595 Levee Drive in Mohave Valley.
For a complete list of county polling places, go to the Mohave County Elections Department page on the Mohave County website, www.mohavecounty.us.
