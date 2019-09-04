BULLHEAD CITY — Mark Kelly, a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Martha McSally, will visit Bullhead City and speak at a River Valley Democratic Club luncheon later this month.
The luncheon is scheduled for noon on Sept. 20 at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 1360 William Hardy Drive. The event is open to the public.
Tickets are $35 and may be obtained by calling Charlie Costello at 714-322-5680. Direct donations to Kelly’s campaign may be made at the luncheon.
Kelly, a retired Navy captain and astronaut, is the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
Kelly, a Democrat, and McSally, a Republican, are expected to face off in the 2020 general election for the Senate seat formerly held by the late John McCain. McSally, who lost to Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 election for the seat vacated by the retirement of Jeff Flake, was appointed to McCain’s seat after interim appointee Jon Kyl announced his resignation.
During his visit to the Tri-state, Kelly is scheduled to tour Mohave Community College prior to the luncheon and his address.
