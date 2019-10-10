BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City dentist Mark White and his staff at Valley Dental Associates hosted the third annual Freedom Day at their office on Ramar Road on Thursday.
Once a year, White provides free dental services to veterans and active duty service personnel which includes exams, X-rays, extractions and simple fillings.
For some who may be down on their luck, it can make the difference between having a healthy smile or not.
The office opened its doors at 8 a.m.
Army veteran Herb Mason and his wife were in the waiting room early, ready to go after seeing the event posted on Facebook.
The office staff all were dressed in red, white and blue flag shirts for the day, and a buffet already was laid out for all participants to grab a quick, healthy bite of fresh fruit, carrots, cakes and other items to add to the special day.
The office had full staff on hand and were expecting a large crowd over the course of the day stated Cara Hetrick, front office coordinator, and office manager Kelly Brown said that White expected to serve at least 25 veterans over the course of the day.
