KINGMAN — After more than a dozen years, Mohave County sheriff detectives still are looking for a California man wanted for the 2005 murder of a Bullhead City man.
Sheriff detectives, along with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, still are looking for Gerardo Mendoza, 37, of Oceanside Calif. Mendoza is wanted for the murder of Joseph Alan Gravett of Bullhead City, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.
Gravett, 31, was shot around 5 p.m. Jan. 22, 2005, at a residence in the 1500 block of Terral Lane in Fort Mojave. Gravett later died at a local hospital from gunshot wounds.
Mendoza is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of the murder, Mendoza sported a shaved head and wore a short goatee. He also was known to wear a blue bandanna.
Mendoza’s alias street name is “Blackie” and he is considered armed and dangerous. Mendoza is believed to be living in San Diego or Mexico with possible contacts in Mohave County, Mortensen said.
Anyone with information on Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 05-002657.
