FORT MOHAVE — A Bullhead City woman allegedly possessed dangerous drugs and marijuana when she stole items from a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in Fort Mohave.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the store at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said asset protection employees advised deputies that they saw a woman conceal something and that she exited the store when they tried to confront her over the item which she had not purchased.
Mortensen said the woman, eventually identified as Brianna Lysandra Walton, 29, was spotted a short time later in a red vehicle at the store’s fuel station.
“I didn’t steal anything,” Walton reportedly told deputies.
Mortensen said a search of the vehicle resulted in recovery of the shoplifted item as well as marijuana, methamphetamine and a syringe. Walton was arrested without incident on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor shoplifting.
She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
