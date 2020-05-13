KINGMAN — A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man during an encounter in Kingman.
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said deputies responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a request to assist a neighboring law enforcement agency with a pursuit in north Kingman.
“Deputies spotted the involved vehicle and observed the involved male subject walking on Norrie Drive with a weapon,” Mortensen said. “Verbal commands were issued and a confrontation with the male subject evolved into shots fired by one deputy and the male subject.”
Mortensen said the subject was dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The Kingman Police Department will conduct an independent, outside investigation of the incident, which is standard practice in officer-involved shootings.
Also in line with customary procedure, the deputy involved is on paid administrative leave pending the investigative review.
Neither the deputy nor the armed man have been identified publicly.
It is the second active office-involved shooting investigation in the county. The Bullhead City Police Department has been asked to investigate a shooting Sunday involving three Kingman police officers and a man who rammed patrol cars with a stolen vehicle. There were no injuries in that incident.
