KINGMAN — A law enforcement officer was struck by a vehicle, and two patrol vehicles were struck, but no injuries were reported during a wild chase that ended in Kingman Monday afternoon.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:39 p.m. to conduct a welfare check after a citizen reported seeing a male in a vehicle parked two days off Interstate 40, about 27 miles west of Kingman.
“The reporting party advised she had observed several empty prescription bottles inside the car and the male subject was hiding under a blanket,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. She said the subject later identified as Adnan Ijaz, 39, was extremely hostile.
“The deputy attempted to explain his reason for being there when the male subject placed the car in gear and attempted to run over the deputy,” Mortensen said. She said the deputy was struck by the fleeing vehicle but was not injured.
Mortensen said deputies and Department of Public Safety gave chase as Ijaz sped eastbound toward Kingman at up to 120 mph.
“Spike strips were deployed in multiple locations along the highway,” Mortensen said. “The vehicle’s front passenger side tire eventually began to shred and the pursuit slowed.”
Ijaz reportedly exited the interstate at Stockton Hill Road and lost control of his vehicle, which struck DPS and MCSO patrol units. Mortensen said a Taser was deployed to subdue Ijaz, who was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful pursuit and criminal damage.
While Ijaz claimed to be a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities are trying to determine if he actually is an illegal immigrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.