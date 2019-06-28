BULLHEAD CITY -— The Arizona Department of Economic Security is known primarily for services like nutrition assistance. The agency also other important programs that are not known as widely.
“There are over 40 programs that are offered through DES and we want to bring awareness them,” said Brett Bezio, deputy press secretary for DES. “We want people who encounter different situations in their life to think of the DES and see how we can help.”
There are five programs that the DES wanted to highlight: Business Enterprise Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Employment and Training, Senior Medicare Patrol, Trade Adjustment Assistance and Tuberculosis Control.
“A lot of these programs are older programs, however, a lot of people are just not aware that they are part of DES,” said Bezio.
The Business Enterprise Program is provided through the DES Rehabilitation Services Administration. It provides a unique opportunity for individuals who are legally blind or visually impaired to become entrepreneurs. Participants operate their own merchandising businesses, including vending and food service operations, and create jobs within their communities.
In order to be eligible to participate in the BEP program, one must meet all of the following requirements: a client of the Vocational Rehabilitation Program, legally blind, 18 years of age or older, U.S. citizen, able to pass a criminal background and credit check, have at least a GED or a high school diploma and are able to pass a competency exam for 10th-grade level math and English, and ability use Word, Excel, email and accounting software; participate in job shadowing, meetings and pass a BEP screening interview; and can complete an intensive six-month unpaid training program.
If interested in becoming a BEP trainee and operator, contact a vocational rehabilitation counselor and inquire about the BEP program. If interested in vending or food service operations at a facility or have comments or concerns about a BEP site, contact the BEP main office toll-free at 800-563-1221.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Employment and Training program is provided through the nutrition assistance program and provides participants the opportunity to find employment by engaging in work-related activities. Through training, job search activities and community service, participants can find their way to self-sufficiency.
“People might be more familiar with this program because if they are part of the nutrition assistance program, they are required to take part in the Nutrition Assistance Employment and Training program,” said Bezio.
The allowable program components/activities are: job search and/or job readiness, registered apprenticeship, education and/or training, work experience, unsubsidized paid employment and community service.
The program notifies non-exempts by mail of their responsibilities to attend an initial appointment.
The Senior Medicare Patrol is provided through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program and features a team of volunteers working with DES to educate the aging community to reduce fraud, warn against scams, safeguard Medicare and Medicaid for the people who are supported by them.
Senior volunteers undergo several days of training, reviewing health care benefit statements and outlining the steps seniors can take to protect themselves. Volunteers work in local senior centers and other sites where Medicare beneficiaries gather teaching such skills as how to treat their Medicare number as they would their credit cards, how to use journals to keep track of their medical services and health care instructions, how to read their Medicare summary notices and how to get answers to billing questions.
To volunteer, host a presentation or attend a training contact the Arizona Division of Aging and Adult Services at 602-542-4446.
The Trade Adjustment Assistance exists for workers who are laid off or threatened with layoff due to foreign competition or outsourcing of jobs to another country. TAA connects with trade-affected workers to help return to suitable employment as quickly as possible. The TAA is operated by the Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration and is administered by the Department of Economic Security in Arizona.
TAA-certified workers may access benefits based on the Trade Act Amendment which governs their certification. Benefits may include but are not limited to reemployment services, occupational or on-the-job training (if determined to be necessary to obtain suitable employment), income support, job search allowance, relocation allowance and health coverage tax credit.
To be eligible for the TAA, a petition must be filed with the U.S. Department of Labor by or on behalf of a group of workers who have lost or may lose their jobs as a result of foreign trade. The Department of Labor investigates the facts and makes a determination of whether foreign trade was an important cause of the threatened or actual job loss. If the department grants the petition to certify the worker group, individuals in the group will receive a notice of potential eligibility and a TAA program application.
More information regarding the TAA, petitions, certifications and much more can be found at www.doleta.gov/tradeact. Workers are encouraged to review the “Frequently Asked Questions” before completing a petition.
Even though Tuberculosis Control is overseen by the Arizona Department of Health Services, DES plays an important role.
“We give cash assistance so people can meet their basic needs,” said Bezio. “A lot of times people who have tuberculosis are limited in what they can do in their personal life.”
The Tuberculosis Control program determines eligibility and provides assistance for the support of applicants who are certified unemployable by the State Tuberculosis Control Officer as a result of communicable tuberculosis. The regulations and funding for this program are established by the Arizona State Legislature through the Arizona State Department of Health Services.
The Arizona State Department of Economic Security, Family Assistance Administration, administers the cash assistance component of the program.
For more information contact DES regarding nutrition, cash and medical assistance benefits at 855-432-7587.
