BULLHEAD CITY — A desert clean-up is being organized through a joint effort of the City of Bullhead City, Mohave County’s ERACE program, Golden Vertex, Republic Services and Bullhead 4 Wheelers. The clean-up is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The area designated to be cleaned will be the side road banks along Silver Creek Road on the east side of the Bullhead Parkway. The effort will focus on removing large items, such as tires, dumped furniture, electronics, concrete, and smaller items, such as bullet casings from people who have done target shooting in the area.
Volunteer are sought. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, a hat and wear closed toe shoes. Water and light snacks will be provided.
Call Sheila Betts at 928-763-0122 for more information.
