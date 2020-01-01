MOHAVE VALLEY — New Year’s Day is often a day to begin or at least prepare for a fresh start.
And Desert Lawn Funeral Home welcomed a couple dozen people seeking to do just that.
Janelle Summerlin, the pre-planning counselor at Desert Lawn, led the group through a cleaning-burning ceremony.
The point of the exercise, Summerlin said, “is to get as much negativity out of our heads as possible.”
People sat outside in a circle around a portable fire pit. Each of them was given a pad of paper and a pen. They took occasional sips of coffee or hot chocolate — some snacked on cookies — as they thought about what was bothering them.
Summerlin verbally guided them to a point of being able to be honest and open enough to address those issues.
Then they began writing about their troubles.
Summerlin gave everyone about 30 minutes to think and write.
Loss of a family member, friend or a pet can sometimes cause survivors to feel resentful or to dwell on what might have been.
For example, some people might have wanted to spend “one more Christmas,” with the person or pet now dead, she said.
Summerlin has experienced loss and grief herself. More than 20 years ago, a baby she gave birth to lived for only a few weeks.
She found herself having negative thoughts, such as having missed seeing the baby grow into a child old enough to attend kindergarten.
Writing down the negative thoughts helped her begin having fewer such thoughts and, over time, those thoughts occurred less and less, she said.
The ceremony wasn’t just for people dealing with profoundly negative feelings that can accompany the death of a loved one. People who are going through other tough life changes, such as divorce or some other major loss or disappointment, and those trying to rid themselves of bad habits or negative thoughts, were welcome.
Allowing one’s mind to dwell on negative thoughts doesn’t allow enough space “for positive ones,” a friend of Summerlin’s once taught her.
She also said learning to feel gratitude for good things in one’s life can help as well.
“It’s a highly positive emotion,” she explained.
Summerlin said working her way through the negative emotions allowed her to focus on the time she had with the baby and not so much on what she missed doing.
Once people were done with their writings, the notes were folded, placed into the fire pit, then set ablaze.
Some sweetgrass also was thrown into the pit. Though sage is more widely known as an herb used to help cleanse people or a space, sweetgrass has been used for centuries by many Native Americans as an incense and purifying herb that symbolizes healing, peace and spirituality.
Summerlin pointed out that sweetgrass also has a much lighter, sweeter smell than sage, and tends to be much easier on people with breathing difficulties.
People were asked to stand or sit up straight as she again talked to the group.
“Let positive energy flow through you. May your heart be cleansed. ... May your eyes be cleansed,” she said.
Everyone was advised one last time to let go of their negative thoughts and welcome the new year.
There was one more positive act before everyone left: A pile of wooden skewers with marshmallows on the ends were made available for a marshmallow roast.
“I never did this before,” Judith Brockmiller of Kingman said afterward. “Beautiful weather, a beautiful view. This was a good thing. A start to the new year on a high note.”
