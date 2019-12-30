BULLHEAD CITY — Desert Lawn Funeral Home is hosting its inaugural Out With The Negative cleansing/burning ceremony.
“Everybody will be given a paper to write down negative things that have happened in their life,” said Janelle Summerlin, Desert Lawn Funeral Home community liaison. “It might be grief, loss of a relationship, suicidal thoughts or just thinking that they are not good enough. We are going to write all those negative thoughts down and burn them to start the new year positively.”
Out With The Negative takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane in Mohave Valley.
“This event isn’t just for those who have experienced the loss of a family member during 2019,” said Summerlin. “Much too often people hold on to negative feelings such as divorce, their kids not being in their lives or jealousy. This is an event for people to release their negative energy and make room for positive energy and to start the year off right.”
Summerlin said the event is open to all ages and that during the event there will be marshmallows available to be roasted, as well as cookies, water, hot chocolate and coffee.
“Anybody can attend whether they have used the Desert Lawn services or not,” said Summerlin. “This is an event for people who want to start the year off in a positive way.”
