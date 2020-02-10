FORT MOHAVE — Desert Star Academy Middle School hosted its sixth annual Rockabilly Pageant and fundraiser at the school in Fort Mohave.
The day included a car show and the Little Miss & Little Greaser pageant, where the kids rolled out in their best 1950s attire for a day of fun in the sun, cars and classic rock from the golden era of American post-war Boomers when Elvis, Jerry Lee, and Chuck Berry were kings of the jukebox.
It was held in conjunction with Desert Star’s annual chili cookoff and general fundraiser, held once a year where every manner of item was on sale including baked goods, Jello, tupperware, hot dogs, hand-made trolls, arts and crafts and other items, all to raise money for the charter school to purchase a larger bus.
The school grounds were packed for Saturday’s car show and chili cookoff, which brought out 98 registered cars. A few hundred people showed up to peruse the collection of cars in the parking lot for the show, eat some chili, listen to some classic live old-school rock and roll, and take the opportunity to dress up in their ’50s finest.
Some of the students performed a mini-play during the day next to tables loaded with raffle items, while the bulk of the teachers manned the chili tables where 30 or more varieties of chili were available.
At one end of the school ground was a teacher helming the grill with what appeared to be around 50 hot dogs cooking for the guests.
Later in the afternoon, students from the school took part in the Little Miss and Little Greaser contests to choose which students’ attire was the best. There were awards for the winners and a trophy for first place.
Bounce houses were set up just off the parking lot, which was filled with various local car clubs’ classic rides from the River Cruizers to The Ghouls and many more coming from California, Washingtom state and other places.
Mijung Lombardo, of Horizon Community Bank and a member of the school’s board, was on hand to greet many of the attendees, along with about 50 teachers all working one booth or another. Several of the vendor booths were manned by students of the academy selling all kinds of goods and goodies.
One teacher said that this was the biggest turnout they’ve had for the annual event.
Anyone wishing to help Desert Star with donations for the larger school bus, call 928-770-4523.
