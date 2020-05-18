FORT MOHAVE — They technically are members of the Class of 2024, but they certainly will remember 2020, their eighth-grade year at Desert Star Academy.
Twenty-two of the school’s 29 eighth-graders participated in Monday evening’s drive-through promotion ceremony as they bid farewell to the public charter school in Fort Mohave and prepared for their future. The students haven’t been in a classroom for about two months, since Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all state-supported schools to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought we did a pretty good job, considering all that’s going on,” said Principal Paul Gladeau as the school’s faculty and staff formed an impromptu recognition line outside the school. “We wanted to do something to let them know we’re still thinking about them.”
Students were chaperoned by their parents or other family members as they picked up their promotion certificate and other items in an orderly process that took less than 15 minutes. The wind provided the biggest challenge, ripping at least one sign and threatening to whisk away dozens of balloons that marked the occasion.
“This is our fourth eighth-grade promotion,” said Sonja Boroughf, who teaches social studies, art and drama at Desert Star Middle School. “This one was unlike any other.”
The 170-plus students in grades six, seven and eight utilized Google Classroom to complete coursework for the semester. They saw their extra-curricular activities wiped out. And they saw their promotion ceremony transformed into a quick, colorful trip through the school parking lot.
“We want to thank all our staff, volunteers, parents, scholars and community for your support during this unprecedented and historical time period,” said a message on the ceremony program. The program also included the four-line school motto: “We are scholars. We are leaders. We are Spartans. We are ready.”
“We are Spartans,” Boroughf said. “We can get through anything together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.