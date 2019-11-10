FORT MOHAVE — Desert Star Academy students collected more than 2,000 hygiene items for up to 100 local homeless students around the area.
The academy and the Fort Mohave office of Hospice of Havasu partnered to collect these items.
One class alone collected 380 items for the Share the Love Personal Hygiene Drive. The third-grade class taught by Audrey Blancato collected will be recognized for their efforts with a pizza party thrown by Hospice of Havasu.
But on Wednesday morning during snack time, Blancato’s students stopped eating so they could enthusiastically show off some of the items they collected.
Desert Academy students were looking for such necessities as deodorant, hairbrushes, portable tissue packs, small bottles of shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, sunscreen-lotion, tote-sized packages of face wipes and nail clippers.
Distribution will happen the day before Thanksgiving.
The K-8 academy, a charter school, has about 475 students and conducts other such events during the school year to benefit other groups in need.
Anderson Ford provided backpacks to hold the items.
Distribution of the items will occur the day before Thanksgiving by the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and local health care agencies.
