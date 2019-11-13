FORT MOHAVE — Two teachers at Desert Star Academy in Fort Mohave are among recipients of grants from the Fiesta Bowl Charities’ Wishes for Teachers program.
Lindsay Clark and Angela Ritacca were among three Mohave County grant recipients from the program that issued $1 million in awards to teachers at Arizona public schools and charter schools. Cindy Padgett, from Cerbat Elementary School in Kingman, was the county’s other grant recipient.
Clark and Ritacca said they plan to use their $5,000 awards to bring more technology into the classroom by purchasing ChromeBooks and HP laptops. Padgett said she planned to buy interactive material, informational literature and classroom experiments.
Fiesta Bowl Charities issued $5,000 awards to 200 K-12 teachers in Arizona, affecting more than 138,000 students in 52 school districts and 40 cities.
Fiesta Bowl Charities was formed as part of the Fiesta Bowl. It describes itself as a world-class community organization that executes innovative experiences, drives economic growth and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans. As a nonprofit organization, it believes in the importance of community outreach and service. Through charitable giving, the organization strives to enhance Arizona nonprofits that contribute to the success of communities through youth, sports and education. Since 1971, the Fiesta Bowl has worked to increase its footprint across the state and work to benefit Arizonans year round, during and outside of bowl season.
The $1 million in grants is believed to be the largest donation to Arizona teachers.
“It’s rewarding to see the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers powered by DriveTime program grow over the years and be the gold standard for teacher support,” said Patrick Barkley, chairman of the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors. “My mom was a teacher and we all know teachers who inspire us with selfless work, shaping today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders.”
Each fall, Arizona K-12 public and charter school teachers are invited to fill out an online application detailing their school or classroom need and, after meeting the criteria, wishes are selected by random drawing for teachers to receive a $5,000 grant.
“Teachers are so important in shaping today’s students and tomorrow’s leaders. They work tirelessly and selflessly every day, giving not only their time, but often money from their own pockets,” said Mike Nealy, Fiesta Bowl executive director. “Wishes for Teachers supports, honors and celebrates Arizona’s teachers for their commitment to our children and donating $1 million to Arizona’s teachers, provides resources they have only wished to have in the past.”
Each of the unique 200 teacher wishes will benefit teachers and schools in technology, reading, music, fitness and more. Including this season, over the four years of the program, Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers has granted $3.2 million to Arizona teachers, impacting over 150,000 children across the state.
“Wishes for Teachers is exceptional in how it helps schools and teachers upgrade facilities, provide needed equipment and support student learning,” said Don Reese, DriveTime chief executive officer. “The great gift of education is very important; as we get educated, we get the meaning of life and that’s how people come together. Wishes for Teachers benefits teachers, an extraordinary vocation that gives the gift of education every day.”
In addition to the financial grant, selected teachers will be recognized in the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade on Saturday, Dec. 28, and on-field at the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field on Friday, Dec. 27.
Fiesta Bowl Charities has made a major impact in the Bullhead City area. Last year, the organization donated the field used in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl to Bullhead City’s recreation division for installation at Firebird Field in Rotary Park.
