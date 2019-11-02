BULLHEAD CITY — Wendy Hardy has received an opportunity she finds exciting.
Hardy, a third-grade teacher at Desert Valley Elementary School, has been named recipient of a $5,0000 grant from Mohave Electric Cooperative.
“I am very honored and grateful to have been selected as the recipient of Mohave Electric Cooperative’s SunWatts education grant,” Hardy said Saturday morning.
The grant will provide an opportunity for Desert Valley students to learn about renewable energy sources through interactive hands-on activities and experiments during after-school enrichment and the Flex Friday program.
Hardy plans to bring an inquiry-based curriculum designed by the National Energy Education Department into the school.
“MEC strongly believes in supporting the communities it serves and helping our educators is certainly a worthwhile endeavor,” said Rick Campos, Mohave Electric chief operating officer. “Wendy turned in a fabulous proposal and we’re happy to award her the grant money.”
The curriculum will take students through a number of steps, including the science of energy, sources of energy, efficiency and conservation, synthesis and reinforcement, and evaluation.
“It’s exciting to bring a program like this to our students,” Hardy said. “The curriculum correlates with state and Common Core standards.”
The grant will allow for the purchase of various kits, which include several solar ovens and cardboard solar houses. Activities will allow students to explore renewable energy across all several subject areas: science, mathematics, technology, engineering, social studies, language arts, and creative arts.
“Our district has worked closely with Mohave Electric over the years,” said Carolyn Stewart, superintendent of the Bullhead City Elementary School District. “We appreciate its outstanding community support and the support of our educational programs.”
Stewart said that Arizona schools always have tight budgets and that the MEC grant should inspire students in STEAM programs (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) as they continue their education.
Desert Valley Principal Sandra Brown said the grant will allow students to experience and explore different forms of energy through hands-on activities and STEM projects.
Campos said six applications were received for the grant. Only educators at schools within the MEC service territory are eligible to apply.
Educators interested in applying for the grant in 2020 can look for the announcement in February or March on the MEC website or Facebook page or in the Currents newsletter.
Information on other MEC programs, such as the $200 Classroom Grants, is available at www.mohaveelectric.com.
“On behalf of Desert Valley Elementary, I would like to thank Mohave Electric Cooperative for their continued support of local educators, our students, and the community,” Hardy said.
