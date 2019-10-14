BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council today will be asked to allow extra time for a developer to obtain financing and, in turn, permits, for a project in a subdivision known as Petersen’s Acres.
Greg Cullen, manager of Riverfront Terraces, Inc., in Playa del Rey, California, explained in a letter to the city that financiers have been reluctant to loan money for such a project. Even though Bullhead City has been doing better economically, that isn’t the case in many other parts of the country.
“I have been told that with continued improvement of the economy, they will be more willing to lend money,” Cullen wrote in his request for two more years.
Cullen has been looking for a partner to work with on the project to be located west of Highway 95 and across from Lowe’s. Petersen’s Acres begins west of Highway 95, south of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, and ends on the south end of Georgia Lane.
In 2015, when the developer asked for a zoning request seeking mixed use designations for the two parcels being developed, it was described as a five-story, 24-unit office condominium project on the west end (Colorado River side) and a four-story, 16-unit commercial-condominium development on the east end (Highway 95 side). Only four of the 16 units would be for commercial use, according to the staff report.
Amenities noted in the report for the condos on the east end of the project include private river access boat ramp and private beach, one swimming pool, whirlpool spa and garage.
This is the second time in four years an extension has been requested for the project within this zoning scheme.
The area of Petersen’s Acres was subdivided in 1950. The first zoning map change was approved in 1989 for these properties. In 2005, the location’s zone classification was changed from general commercial to multiple family residential. The council found the property owner in non-compliance of the original development schedule, which in 2013 returned the zoning to general commercial until the current plan led to the mixed-use zoning designation in 2015, the staff report also noted.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
- Consider approving an intergovernmental agreement with Kingman, Lake Havasu City and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for the administration of 911 system grant money. Bullhead City is slated to be the overall system administrator during fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. The agreement would last eight years, if all parties involved approve, and it could go on for another eight years
- Hear reports from City Manager Toby Cotter about the mail-in ballot for Proposition 415, a Veterans Treatment Court grant, and upcoming events and sports tournaments.
- Decide whether to authorize partial abandonment of a public utility easement at 209 Riverfront Drive.
- Mull whether to OK two separate resolutions supporting Mohave Electric Cooperative interests. One is for introduction of broadband service to Bullhead City and surrounding communities by MEC and an internet provider; the other is for the RURAL Act, a proposal to allow cooperatives such as MEC to maintain their tax-exempt status to allow cooperative utility providers to keep customer rates down.
- Weigh approving a resolution supporting the Arizona Peace Trail and its passing through the city.
- Proclaim Oct. 23 as “Walk Away from Drugs Day.”
