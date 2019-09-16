BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council will be looking at accommodating a future residential development when it considers a zoning change for about 39 acres east of Bullhead Parkway.
Belle Air Heights is envisioned as a master-planned community with 153 single-family detached residences near the intersection of Landon Drive and Ocotillo Road. The average lot size per home would be nearly 7,900 square feet.
Now zoned for commercial uses, this request would make it a Residential, Single-Family Limited, Planned Development Area.
The development would be constructed in four phases within the Desert Shores Homeowners Association and would be subject to the association’s rules.
The project manager for Belle Air Heights is Council Member Mark Clark, who also is the president of QPC, Inc., a consulting company that focuses on water, wastewater and land development.
Desert Shores itself first went to the council for approval of its zoning plan and preliminary plat in 1990 and it was granted. The final plat was approved in 2001 and so was a subsequent request for a zoning change from commercial to residential park. After three permitting extensions, the property owners
were determined to be non-compliant with their development schedule and lost the residential park zoning designation, which was provided conditionally by the council, according to the staff report.
The current zoning change request was recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month.
GIITEM agreement
Council members will be asked to recommit to an intergovernmental agreement for two officers to participate in the Gang Intelligence Immigration and Enforcement Team. The original agreement was made in 1997. Responsibilities focus on enhancing enforcement against criminal gang activity within the state. The Arizona Department of Public Safety would pay 75% of the cost for two BCHPD officers to participate in GIITEM.
Seeking ADOT crash data
The Bullhead City Police Department is asking the council to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the department and the Arizona Department of Transportation so police department personnel can report and have access to traffic data for preparing local crash reports and issuing citations.
City Manager’s report
City Manager Toby Cotter will deliver a report touching on several matters: What city officials learned at the International Council of Shopping Centers retail convention, the Rotary Park view corridor, the return of farmers markets, and the unveiling of Bravo the Bull.
Also on the agenda, the council will consider:
- Authorizing abandonment of two sections of a 25-foot alley and rededicating the sections as public utility easements between Fourth and Fifth streets in Old Bullhead City, described as being within the Bullhead City 3 subdivision, Section 1. The total length affected would be 700 feet, starting with the south 100 feet within Block 10 and the entire 600 feet within Block 11.
- Recommendation to the Arizona Department of Revenue to approve issuing a Class B bingo license to Herbert J. Haenal Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10005, 1611 Marble Canyon Road. Post Commander Gerry Hart is the post representative for the license application.
- Appointing a resident to serve on the Bullhead City Transit Commission for a two-year term beginning Oct. 1.
