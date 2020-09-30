BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department board has changed course and will seek a working relationship with the second bidder, not the lowest bidder, to create architectural drawings for a new Fire Station No. 2.
The lowest bidder, Artistic Drafting, didn’t have the required credentials for this type of job so the BCFD recommended the board opt to begin discussions with the next-lowest bidder, Seabury Fritz Architects Inc., of Fort Mohave, during a special meeting held Monday.
The board voted 5-0 to begin meeting with Seabury.
Artistic’s price was so low most likely because it wasn’t “a licensed architect,” said Fire Chief Patrick Moore.
Artistic created a preliminary project floor plan drawing earlier in the year that’s included in the information packet given to board members about the project last week and the board certified the finding of the department’s facilities committee last week that Artistic be the first choice for the job.
However, Artistic’s Arizona State Board of Technical Registration expired in December of 2015 and its Bullhead City office was closed.
Seabury Fritz Architects Inc., of Fort Mohave is currently registered with the state through Dec. 31.
The BCFD’s requests for proposals attracted offers with considerable difference in cost. Artistic quoted a price of $4.80 a square foot and Seabury asked for $12 a square foot. A Phoenix-area company submitted the highest bid of $33 a square foot, according to BCFD staff.
Specifications for the architectural work include drawing a living area and inside storage space of about 5,400 square feet that would stand 10 feet high.
The apparatus bay space of roughly 5,600 square feet would be 16 feet tall so it can accommodate the department’s high-profile firefighting vehicles.
Seabury would also help the departments with other project-related matters, including as design development, schematics and construction documents to include exterior elevations.
The metal-designed building would have an insulated, pre-formed exterior, according to the criteria of the construction project.
If the two parties aren’t able to reach an agreement, then the project will repeat the request for proposals process.
The committee not only considered cost but also looked at each firm’s qualifications and experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.