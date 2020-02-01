PHOENIX (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to murder before fleeing Arizona over 16 years ago to avoid being sentenced has been arrested in Canada after police followed digital footprints provided by social media posts, authorities said.
The fugitive, Adan Perez Huerta, was arrested in Toronto and was booked into an Arizona jail Thursday.
An arrest warrant was issued for Huerta after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide but didn't appear for his sentencing in 2003.
The case stemmed from the 2002 death of a 19-year-old woman who was in Huerta’s vehicle. She was fatally injured when the vehicle struck an electrical box and caught fire in a Phoenix suburb.
A Chandler detective last spring began searching for Huerta by checking social media posts of his relatives and associates, and those eventually led to posts by Huerta himself, said Sgt. Jason McClimans, a department spokesman.
McClimans said the detective was able to determine Huerta was in Toronto, leading to his arrest by Toronto police. U.S. marshals took Huerta into custody, and he was extradited to the United States.
