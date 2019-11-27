BULLHEAD CITY — About 1,000 people are expected to enjoy a free Thanksgiving Day meal prepared Thursday by the staff at Lizzy’s Kitchen.
This year, the restaurant is again working with Caring Hearts Food Ministry, BHHS Legacy Foundation, Mojave Desert Nutrition & Lifestyle Initiative, and the WOW Mobile Produce Pantry Delivery Unit to present a traditional meal made from scratch to the community.
Lizzy’s Kitchen, 2649 Highway 95, is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Everyone is welcome.
“You get all of the fixings,” said Betty Rae, CEO of Caring Hearts Food Ministry.
Miriam Hernandez of Lizzy’s Kitchen, and her employees, spend weeks preparing for the holiday meal service. It requires dozens of turkeys, massive amounts of potatoes and corn, and flour coming from a 100-pound container.
Those same employees will serve the meal as unpaid volunteers alongside other volunteers, Rae said.
“This isn’t institutional fare. It’s a big undertaking,” Rae explained. “It’s made from scratch using Miriam’s recipes.”
This is the event’s 10th year. People will be readying for Thursday’s meal service around the clock as the start time draws near.
And again — as in past years — hungry people will be seen lining up outside the front door of the restaurant before 10 a.m.
Because service is restaurant style, however, time spent waiting to be seated goes by fairly quickly.
Last Thanksgiving, this effort fed about 700 people.
There will be some meals delivered by the Homeless Coalition to Community Park to feed the homeless. So far about 50 people who would normally receive Meals on Wheels are signed up for delivery of this meal as well.
And there will be volunteers delivering a limited number of meals to locations within the Tri-state — including Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Golden Valley and Golden Shores — also to feed people who can’t get to Lizzy’s, Rae said.
Call ahead to Caring Hearts to arrange for delivery at 928-758-7689. Call Lizzy’s on Thursday during hours of food service: 928-763-2092.
Legacy provides crucial funding to help make this annual community event possible, Rae added.
