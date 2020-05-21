BULLHEAD CITY — Members of the Bullhead City Elementary School District board highlighted topics that would affect operations this fiscal year as well as the next.
This year’s budget is looking better than expected in spite of the challenges that have come up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart.
Earlier concerns that there would be financial shortfall before June 30 now appear to be eased; the district now is expecting an ending surplus of nearly $429,000 after staff has looked at other available funding options.
The Arizona State Legislature was halted because of the COVID-19 outbreak so staff at BCESD and other school districts in the state have unanswered questions about what will be available to them for the 2020-21 budget cycle that begins July 1.
The budget approved by the board for this fiscal year was about $15.4 million, according to previous reports.
BCESD board members are scheduled to meet next on Tuesday, June 16. That meeting will include a workshop about final revisions to this year’s budget as well as composition of next year’s spending plan.
Energy audit
A proposal to have Schneider Electric conduct an audit to learn about ways to decrease energy costs will include opportunities for other providers to present ideas as well.
For example, board member Doug Lutz asked that Mohave Electric Cooperative be asked whether they can offer similar advice.
Schedules
The board asked Stewart to seek approval from them before making emergency changes in class schedules. This would include such needs as having to modify the calendar or close for a period of time.
Board members also OK’d moving three flex Fridays during the upcoming school year.
In other business, board members:
Heard that the summer lunch program will continue through July. It began after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the closure of the state’s schools earlier in the spring.
Made some modifications in the district’s open enrollment policy. Wording is being added into district policies on this subject to make it clearer that students attending campuses because of open enrollment must adhere to behavioral, academic and attendance standards or possibly lose their campus placement.
