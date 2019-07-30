MOHAVE VALLEY — A vacancy to serve on the Mohave County Library District Citizens Advisory Committee is available in District 5, which is represented by Sup. Ron Gould.
The function of the committee is to recommend, support and advise the Mohave County Library District. The objective of the committee is to develop the Mohave County Library District in a manner that fully provides information recourse that is relevant, accessible and responsive to the interests and intellectual needs of the residents of Mohave County.
District 5 consists of Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave, Golden Shores, Yucca, Topock and the northern section of Lake Havasu City.
The committee’s meeting schedule will be moving to a quarterly calendar and rotates throughout the Mohave County Library branches.
Anyone interested in the District 5 vacancy can request an application by contacting Ginny Anderson, clerk of the board, at 928-753-0731 or by email at ginny.anderson@mohavecounty.us. Those applying must be a resident in District 5.
Completed applications should be submitted to Barbara Hitzel, administrative assistant to Sup. Gould, on or before Aug. 12 by email at barbara.hitzel@mohavecounty.us.
