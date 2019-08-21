BULLHEAD CITY — The goal is to grow more green.
Bullhead City Elementary School District administrators last week told the district’s governing board that new math and reading/language arts programs will target areas in which students have struggled.
The desire to see more green reflects the color-coded groups into which the AzMERIT test places student scores, in relation to academic standards. Those students who pass the green line on a particular test are “highly proficient,” in testing jargon.
Jennifer Lott, the BCESD’s curriculum director, offered some statistics at the meeting. Among them:
About 7% of last year’s fifth-graders scored highly proficient in reading and about 5% did so in math.
About 2% of sixth-graders were highly proficient in reading and about 5% in math.
Eighth-graders in Algebra 1 did better than those who were not taking the class, and in fact outscored the state average.
Lott said other test results showed “a lot of red and yellow,” indicating students who score below the standards.
Eureka Math, she said, intertwines different subjects, such as subtraction and geometry, to help students better understand concepts. She described it as “a very intense program.”
Eureka Math, Lott said, starts with the goal of having students in algebra in eighth grade and works backward, building the prerequisite skills in earlier grades.
She said Eureka Math takes a different tactic with the advanced students — instead of moving those who meet the standard on a particular skill on to the next, it aims to deepen the students’ mastery of that skill.
For reading/language arts, the BCESD is using Amplify in Grades K-2 and Engage New York in grades 3-8.
Lott said the programs will focus on building fluency; one aspect of Amplify will be a focus on segmentation, making sure students can recognize words from parts and vice-versa.
About half of the BCESD’s second-graders are fluent in reading “sight words”; 54 of the 119 are “way above” benchmarks in reading accuracy, Lott said.
She said about half of the third-graders are reading at grade level.
Supt. Carolyn Stewart said that the programs are teacher-created and supported by research.
“They were not picked out mid-year,” she said. “We looked at the research behind them and they do work.”
Stewart said the third- and fourth-grade language arts curricula integrate some science and social studies, respectively, while fifth-graders will be reading poetry.
Lott said that the Amplify program is being particularly welcomed by the teachers using it. She said it puts all the teachers on the same page and doesn’t leave them to “find their own strategies for teaching to the standards.”
Stewart said that’s especially beneficial for first- and second-year teachers, whom she said are still “learning how to be a teacher.”
Some programs already are in place within the district, Stewart said, so those grades that have been using one may improve at different rates than those taking it up anew.
She said that according to research, it takes three or four years of using a program to determine whether it is working.
Also at the meeting, Richard Dubois blasted the Colorado River Union High School District’s governing board for a new ticket policy that charges BCESD staff to attend athletic events at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
“A lot of the teachers I know will probably pay,” Dubois said. “For them to separate the high school district from the elementary school district is wrong.”
