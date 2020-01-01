BULLHEAD CITY — A 27-year-old Bullhead City man was left in critical condition after a dog attack Monday evening.
Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare officers are looking for the dog for standard quarantine procedures after a serious dog attack.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Rollando Drive, where a 27-year-old man was laying in the street badly injured. He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center by ambulance and later airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment.
The man reported he was attacked by a dog, but was unable to get a good description.
ACW officers and police searched the area, but the dog had not been located. If anyone has any information, call the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000, reference report# 19-08200.
