BULLHEAD CITY — Saturday’s fourth annual Wiggle, Waggle, Walk fundraiser for Saving Animals In Need Together was a great success with the pavilion in Rotary Park packed with throngs of dog and animal lovers gathering to make the event a big hit and to raise funds for the organization that rescues and places strays, unwanted, and lost dogs.
Louwanne Taliani, treasurer for S.A.I.N.T., was on hand manning the organization’s booth along with many other members of the 501(c)3 organization. More than a hundred dog owners congregated in the park to walk with their furry friends to raise funds for the organization. The cost to track and capture strays, feed the many dogs S.A.I.N.T. is trying to place in new homes, the cost of spaying and neutering is sizeable and the fundraisers it is able to host offset some of those costs.
There was no shortage of well-cared for dogs at Saturday’s event, which looked more like a dog show than a fundraiser. Dozens of dogs of every breed imaginable and several mixed breeds all came together to celebrate “man’s best friend” (and woman’s).
Even Walter the now famous orphaned burro was on hand to lend his celebrity to the occasion, meeting and greeting the multitude of dogs that seemed more curious about him than anything else. Many of the supporters at the event took pictures of their pets standing with Walter while his foster family of Jonathan Blake and his wife Kelly took pictures with Walter and several dogs.
Many vendor booths lined the outer perimeter of the pavilion in Rotary Park, among them Firafly Photography, which was on hand taking professional photos of anyone’s dog who wished to have one.
Murphy Broadcasting as the title sponsor, All Creatures Great and Small, All Pets Go To Heaven, and Pet Smart had booths on hand, as did K-9 Paws Behavior Dog Training, Risen Star Pet Boarding, Advanced Animal Care, Colorado River Womens Council, and Modern Essentials. The Girl Scouts of America had a cookie booth set up for the last few days they are selling for the year, and many others. Even a voting registration booth was available.
Children could have fun in the “dog house-bounce house” set up beside the pavilion which had a giant dogs head atop it. Among the canines were German shepherds, great Danes, huskies and samoyeds, a mostly wolf-shepherd mix named Loki, and even one of the 80 rescued dogs found recently, one of which already had found a new home with a younger volunteer with S.A.I.N.T.
Suze Jaegers of Hooch’s was on scene with her dogs among the many folks who came out to help S.A.I.N.T. on the fundraiser, as well as dozens and dozens of Bullhead, and Tri-State area residents.
To find out more about Bullhead City S.A.I.N.T., find out how to adopt a pet, spay or neuter a dog, or how to donate to the organization, go to https://bhcsaint.org, or www.facebook.com/BHCSaint/.
