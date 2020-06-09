BULLHEAD CITY — Officers with Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare are looking for a dog and owner for standard quarantine procedures after a dog bite.
ACW was called to an urgent care Saturday for a woman being treated for a dog bite.
She reported that on Friday at about 3 p.m., a dog ran up to her at Rotary Park and appeared to be friendly.
The woman was petting the dog, described as a white Labrador mix, when it suddenly bit her arm, according to the ACW.
The dog was not on a leash but ran back to an owner.
The woman who was bitten was unable to provide a description of the dog’s owner.
ACW officers searched the area, but the dog has not been located.
Anyone who has any information is urged to call the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.