BULLHEAD CITY — Officers with Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare are looking for a dog and its owner after the dog was said to have bitten a toddler.
The child received medical treatment at the emergency room.
At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported that a dog had run into her driveway in the 2000 block of Swan Cove North and bitten her 2-year-old child in the face.
The dog reportedly ran off in an unknown direction. It was described as a brown pit bull.
ACW officers searched the area, but the dog has not yet been located.
The dog and its owner are being sought for standard quarantine procedures.
If anyone has any information, call the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000. Refer to case No. 20-04476.
