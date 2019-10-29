BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare officers are looking for a dog for standard quarantine procedures after a dog bite.
Tuesday morning, ACW officers were called to the hospital for a 30-year-old woman who was being treated for injuries suffered from a dog bite. The victim reported that at about 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Dorado Way, she was attacked by a dog that was in her yard when she let her dog outside. The dog then got into a fight with her dog.
The dog is described as a tan pit bull, with possible white on it, wearing a collar.
ACW officers searched the area, but the dog has not yet been located. Anyone with information about the dog or the incident is urged to call the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000, reference report 19-06862.
