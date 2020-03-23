BULLHEAD CITY — Officers with Animal Care and Welfare are looking for a dog for standard quarantine procedures after a dog bite occurred in the 600 block of Ramar Road.
On Thursday, ACW officers were called to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where a 58-year-old woman was being treated for a dog bite, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.
The victim reported she had been putting out her trash can when the dog bit her on the leg.
ACW officers searched the area, but the dog has not been located.
The woman said she didn’t know the dog and only described it as a medium- to large-size dog with a black nose.
She had no additional information.
If anyone has any information, call the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000. Reference report No. 20-01749.
