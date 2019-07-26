BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County’s $6 million surplus is the result of solid financial moves brought about by a willingness to do things in a different way, Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius said last week.
Angius, speaking at a town hall meeting hosted by the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mohave County Republican Party, said that supervisors changed management and dedicated themselves to increasing transparency in the county.
“I got the whole staff together,” Angius recalled. “And I said ‘I represent the taxpayer first.’”
Angius said that the county’s 2019-2020 budget, the seventh since she joined the board of supervisors in 2013, is the best yet.
“I made a promise to not raise property taxes,” she said. “I’ve been able to fight and keep from doing so.”
But there will be some tax-rate movement, Angius said.
“You’re going to see a quarter-cent sales tax reduction,” she told those gathered at the chamber building, explaining that a tax approved by county voters in 1999 is due to expire and has not been renewed.
She said that some suggested that the supervisors pursue getting the tax renewed, as local consumers are used to paying it.
“That’s a lame excuse,” Angius said.
She said the board has been able to pay for employee raises, a new courthouse and other projects by shifting money away from “other areas that were overfunded.” Angius said that the county is planning to spend
$2 million on a new animal shelter, which she feels is necessary after the Western Arizona Humane Society declined to keep operating the existing shelter on a contract basis.
“(It would be) pouring good money after bad to Band-Aid that place,” she said.
She said that her long-term goal is to have the county and its cities work together to take a comprehensive approach to the problem of unwanted animals and be able to turn over the new shelter to “a good humane society” that would run it.
Angius said that assembling the latest budget has been relatively easy.
“It’s not fun going against other supervisors who have their own ideas of where the money should go,” she said.
Angius said she’s excited about a new local drug treatment center for women. She said the center will take all insurance, which was important to her, because she was concerned that some people might miss out on a chance for rehabilitation because their income is beyond the limits for Medicaid.
Angius said economic development is looking good, with Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Kingman all seeing new growth, which she expects to continue, as the solar power and data mining industries take a look at the area.
“People are going to see the value of Mohave County,” she said. “We have land and we have sun.”
Angius also praised the local legislative delegation, saying that state Reps. Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci and state Sen. Sonny Borrelli have worked hard in Phoenix on behalf of the area. She also announced that she intends to seek a third term in 2020.
Angius was among several representatives of local governments to speak at the forum.
David Cummings, chairman of the Bullhead City Fire District governing board, said the BCFD has kept its property tax rate the same as in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Cummings also gave an update on the progress of upgrading the department’s fleet and equipment, including five new fire engines, a new radio system and steps for reducing firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens.
The purchases are coming from a $16.7 million bond package approved by fire district voters in 2017.
Diane Beardsley, president of the Bullhead City Elementary School District governing board, said she is excited about the direction the BCESD is taking. She said she feels that the district is fortunate in landing longtime local educator Carolyn Stewart as superintendent.
Beardsley also said she’s pleased about having a plan for teacher retention and standardized curricula across the district.
She also noted that the BCESD isn’t asking the taxpayers for more money via a bond issue or a property tax override.
Stacy Klippenstein, the new president of Mohave Community College, introduced himself — he was in his 11th day on the job — and talked about the college’s strategic planning process.
“We will be talking to people in Bullhead City about the community’s needs,” Klippenstein said. “You are all invited to participate.”
