KINGMAN — A tiny fire district headquartered in the rural community of Dolan Springs is under new leadership while its fire chief has been suspended following his arrest.
It was announced late Monday morning that firefighter/paramedic Steve Winn is serving as acting chief of the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District.
Chief Timothy Dean Bonnee, 40, of Kingman, was placed on paid administrative leave Friday by a 4-0 vote during an emergency meeting of the LMRFD governing board.
Bonnee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a physical altercation reported at a north Kingman residence in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Street.
Deputies conversed with Bonnee, whom they encountered in the driveway outside the home.
“Bonnee stated he and his 17-year-old stepson had been in a verbal altercation and he attempted to leave the residence,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. She said Bonnee indicated that his wife and stepson were in the doorway as he tried to exit the home.
“Further interviews revealed that Bonnee attempted to shove the two out of the doorway and the victim shoved Bonnee away from his mother,” Mortensen said. “The men then began striking each other with closed fists.”
Mortensen said the teen suffered injuries to his face including a swollen eye and bruising. After booking, Bonnee was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman.
