KINGMAN — A Dolan Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident about 25 miles north of Kingman on Sunday.
Spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:30 p.m. to the accident at Mile Marker 1 on Pierce Ferry Road.
“The reporting party advised the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into a field,” Mortensen said. She said deputies determined that the sole occupant of the four door sedan was dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as Edgar Avila-Perez, 42.
“The investigation determined the vehicle was traveling southwest on Pierce Ferry Road when it entered a dip in the roadway,” Mortensen said. She said the vehicle left the roadway and traveled through a barbed wire fence and some bushes before going airborne and rolling multiple times after launching off a dirt mound.
Mortensen said Avila-Perez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
An investigation continues.
