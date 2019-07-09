BULLHEAD CITY — In an evacuation scenario, there are steps to take in order to keep your family safe, from what to bring for a newborn child, what to bring for survival, who should be the point of contact and more.
Another family member to consider when having an evacuation plan is the pets that rely on humans for shelter and food among other things.
The Arizona Emergency Information Network has a few simple tips to follow that will make preparing an evacuation plan with pets easy.
AzEIN suggested to think about where you’ll go with your pet and how you will get there if you have to leave home during an emergency.
Arrange for family or friends outside the affected area to shelter your pet.
Identify animal-friendly hotels/motels outside the affected area.
Talk with your local veterinarian, board kennel or grooming facility to see if they can offer safe shelter for your pet during an emergency.
Practice your departure plans to familiarize your pet with the process and increase his/her comfort level.
Know your pet’s hiding places so you can easily find him/her during an emergency.
Keep in mind a stressed pet may behave differently than normal and his/her aggression level may increase. Use a muzzle to prevent bites. Also, be advised that panicked pets may try to flee.
Create a Go Bag for your pet or service animal such as a collection of items your pet may need in case of an evacuation. Discuss your pet’s Go Bag with your local veterinarian to see if there are any special items that you should include.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.