Mohave Community College’s Radiologic Technology Program staff, at the Bullhead City Campus, accept a $1,000 donation from Noah Kang Jr. Kang donated the money to thank the department’s student volunteers, in memory of his wife who lost her 7-year battle to cancer in 2012. From left are Richard Crabb, program director; Jennifer Leach, program secretary; Karen Morris, of We Care Cancer Support and Kang’s sister; Stacey Gilbert, clinical coordinator for the program; and Carolyn Hamblin, campus dean.