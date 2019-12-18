BULLHEAD CITY — Planning and seeing a special event come to fruition is successful because of the people involved, especially volunteers who believe deeply in a particular cause.
We Care Cancer Support Inc., a nonprofit organization in the River Cities area, hosts its annual Meat Bingo to raise funds for the many programs and services offered to area cancer patients going through treatment. Thousands of dollars are raised at the event that also includes dinner, a raffle and an auction.
Working at this year’s event were volunteers from Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City Campus Radiologic Technology Program, a.k.a. “The Skeleton Crew.”
“The people in the Radiology Department at the college are so, so great,” said Karen Morris, a We Care Cancer Support volunteer. “When they volunteer for Meat Bingo, they are so kind, so gracious and helpful.
“Stacey Gilbert (clinical coordinator for the radiologic program) just jumps right in, and with her student volunteers they become part of the whole event,” she added. “I’ve gotten to know Stacey and she’s super nice, she has a great personality, she’s upbeat and she conveys that positive energy to her students and they’re all so great to work with, too.”
In return Morris wanted to do something for the Skeleton Crew as a thank you.
“I was telling my brother, Noah Kang Jr., about them and he’s a great benefactor for We Care. He knows about our fundraiser and the radiologic department and how I’d wanted to help them. So he decided he would make a donation in memory of his wife, Meike Kang, of 46 years who passed away in 2012.
“She battled cancer for seven years and at the age of 67, it claimed her life.”
To honor her, Kang donated $1,000 to the radiologic program, accompanied by a framed plaque dedicated to his wife’s memory. His sister, Karen Morris, presented the plaque and the check on behalf of her brother’s family Tuesday.
Being enrolled in the radiologic technical program is more than hands-on classroom and homework.
“For our program, we require at least five hours of community volunteering a semester, and it always works out that they always do more volunteering than what we ask,” Gilbert said.
As professionals going into the medical field, the program gives them more of a total human connection experience.
“I agree and I do believe we’re in such a small community that it’s necessary to have student involvement and the community volunteering — it really is,” she said. “I love our little community. I see people go above and beyond for everybody here. It’s very nice.”
With Gilbert nudging students in the right direction, she said she’s proud of their efforts when they make a difference, especially when that comes back to the department in the form of such an unexpected gift.
“I look forward to the Meat Bingo event every year,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. The students have a great time volunteering. Yesterday meant a lot to us, and our program. I feel like for them to be so generous to donate $1,000 for us volunteering our time is amazing.
“I was surprised that Karen thought of us when discussing with her brother where he should donate money in honor of his wife. That’s an amazing feeling,” Gilbert added. “We were just doing it to volunteer and we have a great time.
“The women who are part of this organization, they’re good to us while we’re there. They feed our students, they make sure we are taken care of, too. They’re an amazing group of women. It was such an amazing feeling.”
Morris said she believes MCC’s radiologic technology department will put the money to good use.
“Hopefully the money will help these students who volunteer continue their education in the medical field,” Morris added. “I also want to acknowledge Campus Dean Carolyn Hamblin, who was instrumental in helping us set this up.
“My brother and I wanted them to know how much we appreciate their time and their help for our event. It makes such a difference and what a lovely way to honor my sister-in-law. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother.”
