BULLHEAD CITY — With many businesses closed or reducing workforce, a lot of Tri-state residents are hurting.
Area agencies are doing their part to soften the economic blows inflicted by the COVID-19 outbreak while also trying to ease the minds of a skittish population.
On Friday, a food distribution conducted by Food For Families, Dot Foods and the City of Bullhead City gave help and hope to about 1,000 families at Rotary Park.
“What a great way to spread cheer in a very sobering time,” said City Manager Toby Cotter. “Dot Foods made Easter special for so many local families.”
The event, set up in Rotary Park, began at 10 a.m. The first-come, first-served process supplied residents with an assortment of donated goods provided by Food For Families, a Bullhead City food bank that serves the Tri-state, and Dot Foods, the nation’s largest food industry redistributor. Dot Foods’ Arizona operation is in Bullhead City.
“WIth restaurants and hotels closed right now, rather than giving it to someone else, they brought it here,” Cotter said of Dot’s contribution to the effort. It included two refrigerated trucks of perishable items — ham, yogurt, cheese, almond milk among them — that Dot donated.
Much of the food would have gone to clients in the Western U.S. With many of those clients shut down over safety concerns as states, counties and municipalities attempt to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections, Dot had surplus.
Much of it could have been kept — at least for a while — at the sprawling Bullhead City warehouse. Some of it was slated for donation to Food For Families. But Food For Families didn’t have adequate refrigerator space to take on the additional food for the distribution, so Dot sent two of its 18-wheelers.
“Dot Foods ... did have some food they would donate,” said Sheria Liles, director for the Food For Families program. “We have tons of food. We’re helping the whole household.”
Liles estimated that some of the 1,000 vehicles that snaked through Rotary Park on Friday left with “75 to 100 pounds” of food.
The early birds got the hams, Cotter said. And everybody got yogurt.
“Dot donated 11,000 cases of yogurt,” Cotter said, shaking his head in amazement. “Great surprise.”
He said Dot’s donation included “food from all over the country.”
It was all welcome. It was the second major food distribution in eight days — one conducted by the Caring Hearts Food Ministry, its Without Waste Fresh Produce Pantry, the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reached more than 900 households on April 3. WOW is planning another food distribution on April 17 at Rotary Park.
It will be conducted similarly to the April 3 and Friday initiatives, which were conducted in drive-through fashion. Volunteers loaded food into trunks, back seats, truck beds and trailers as residents remained in their vehicles. The volunteers wore masks and avoided physical contact with the residents.
Cotter said the food drives are necessary because so many people find themselves in financial peril — or are concerned that they will be there soon.
“While people wait on unemployment to kick in, while we wait for our stimulus checks, while we wait for those federal and state government aids, we need to be really cognizant of people who are in need and who are hungry,” he said.
In the meantime, Liles said Food For Families, part of the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, will continue its normal food distribution — in curb-service fashion — on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 590 Hancock Road, Building B, behind Praise Chapel. Proof of residency and an ID is required. Clients may receive food twice a month — providing they haven’t been reached by another food distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.