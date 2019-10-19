BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona distribution center at Dot Foods, Inc., the largest food industry redistributor in North America, is donating $8,000 to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County to help build and furnish an apartment for homeless veterans.
The Veterans Council is refurbishing a new Operation 6 Transitional Housing complex in the old Arnold Plaza building in downtown Kingman.
Scheduled to open in 2020, the Operation 6 complex will feature 25 apartments. Eight of the 25 apartments are in phase one, which is slated to begin this month.
Nearly 26,000 veterans live in Mohave County. According to the Arizona Department of Housing Point in Time survey for Mohave County, there are 277 total homeless veterans of which 170 are unsheltered.
“Dot has a passion for supporting members of our military — past and present,” said Rocky Vecera, general manager of Dot Foods Arizona in Bullhead City. “In Arizona, 22 percent of our employees are veterans in all areas of the business — truck drivers, warehouse and office employees. We are inspired by these extraordinary men and women, and we are proud to support our local veterans and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.”
Operation 6 will include a shared kitchen, living room, dining room, library and a computer room. The Veterans Council will provide onsite services.
In addition, Arizona At Work will come to the building to do resumé workshops and mock interviews, a local organization will teach the veterans computer skills and chefs will come to the complex to teach veterans how to cook on a budget.
“This is a community effort, and we are very grateful for Dot’s support of local veterans,” said Casey Farrell, board of directors member at the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County. “Dot’s donation will help provide housing and services that will enable an area veteran to re-enter mainstream society.”
The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and since 2010 has assisted the veterans of Mohave County. The JAVC consists of member organizations and individuals from all areas. More information on the organization and its programs is available at www.javc.org.
Dot Foods, Inc., carries 131,000 products from 1,040 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and 39 countries. Dot Foods operates 11 U. S. distribution centers — including its newest in Bullhead City. A 12th facility is under construction in Bear, Delaware.
