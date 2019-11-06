Dot Foods donated $5,000 worth of food to Mohave Valley Food Pantry in Fort Mohave on Wednesday. This was part of the overall 25,000 that Dot Foods donated to food pantries across the Tri-state. Pictured left to right front to back is Pastor Gene Stouffer, Bobby Keene, Mohave Valley Food Pantry manager; Julie Foster, Dot Foods Bullhead City human resources manager; Arissa Halfacre, Dot Foods Bullhead City human resources coordinator; Judy Keene, Mohave Valley Food Pantry manager; Pam Stanfiel; Todd Wenger, Dot Foods Bullhead City transportation manager; Anthony Munguia, Dot Foods Bullhead City warehouse lead; Kevin Reeves; Dot Foods Bullhead City operations support manager; Rocky Vercera, Dot Food Bullhead City general manager; and Terry Fate, Dot Food Bullhead City warehouse director.