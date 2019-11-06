BULLHEAD CITY — Dot Foods Arizona in Bullhead City donated $5,000 worth of food to each of five area food pantries Wednesday for a total contribution of $25,000.
In a prepared statement, Dot Food said that each pantry was given a list of available items and allowed to shop for the products that best addressed its specific needs.
Dot Foods made the donations to the St. Vincent de Paul food banks in both Needles and Bullhead City as well as Fire House Ministries in Bullhead City, the Mohave Valley Food Pantry in Fort Mohave and The Salvation Army in Kingman.
“This will improve our ability to serve families in need in Needles and across the Tri-state,” said George DeLeon, manager of the Saint Vincent de Paul store and food bank in Needles.
DeLeon said the donation from Dot Foods will help them make food bags for people who are in their food program.
Pastor Gene Stouffer, of the Mohave Valley Food Pantry, said the location serves 30 to 70 families during the five days it is open during the week.
“With Christmas close, this donation will be a good addition,” said Stouffer.
