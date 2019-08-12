The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River’s upcoming Wine & Jazz fundraiser got a big boost Monday when Dot Foods Arizona presented a $1,000 check to Kiwanis representatives. Back row, from left, are Rocky Vecera, general manager of Dot Foods’ Bullhead City facility; Chuck Rogers, warehouse manager; Tristan Johnson, from Horizon Community Bank; and Ken Sondgeroth and Terry Coyle, both of the Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River; front row, Kiwanis members Jessica Tary, Marilyn Leisure and Rita Brown and Julie Foster, Bullhead City facility human resources manager for Dot Foods. The Wine & Jazz event will be held Sept. 7 at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.