BULLHEAD CITY — The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River does a lot of good things for the community.
Things like the annual Easter egg hunt at Davis Camp, the annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event at Gary Keith Civic Center Park, scholarships for area students, contributions to, participation in or partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, the BHHS Legacy Foundation and The Salvation Army.
To sponsor and participate in those things requires the club to expend resources. In order to raise those resources, the club accepts donations and conducts fundraising events.
A donation Monday to one of those fundraising events gave the club a good start on its next money-making venture.
Dot Foods on Monday presented Kiwanis representatives a check for $1,000 to sponsor the upcoming Wine & Jazz fundraiser to be held Sept. 7 at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City. Kiwanis and Dot Foods representatives got together Monday afternoon for presentation of a ceremonial check — and a real one, too.
Wine & Jazz is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 and, like its name implies, feature wine-tasting and jazz. There also will be hors d’oeuvres, dancing, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
“We’re excited to have Dot Foods as a sponsor again this year,” said Marilyn Leisure, a Kiwanis member who is helping publicize the event. “This event is one of our club’s fundraisers where all ticket sales and all proceeds from this event will directly benefit the youth of our area.”
Tickets are $30 each or $240 for a reserved table of eight.
For more information on the event, the Kiwanis Club or its community projects, contact Leisure at 928-201-8395 or Sherry Quinn at 928-542-3587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.