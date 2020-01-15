BULLHEAD CITY — Dot Foods is growing.
Dot, the largest food service redistribution company in North America, has announced plans to add nearly 70,000 square feet to its current operation in Bullhead City. The expansion will be accompanied by the hiring of 70 additional warehouse employees and regional delivery drivers over the next three years.
The announcement was made by the Arizona Commerce Authority on Wednesday afternoon.
“Our success in this region is due in large part to the deep pool of talent in the community, which has helped us build an incredible team,” said Dot Foods Arizona General Manager Rocky Vecera. “We’ve been fortunate to draw a skilled workforce from Bullhead City, Mohave County, and beyond, and we’re always looking for talented people to join our team.”
“We were thrilled when Dot Foods chose Mohave County, Arizona, three years ago, and we’re excited to see this company grow so quickly,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “This expansion will deliver new jobs and opportunities in Bullhead City. We thank Dot Foods for their continued investment in Arizona and look forward to their future success.”
The Illinois-based company established operations in Bullhead City in 2017. The 190,000-square-foot Dot Foods Arizona distribution center, in the Bullhead Airpark near Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, includes refrigerated, frozen and dry storage and a garage to service the Dot Transportation, Inc., fleet.
Company officials said the planned expansion will nearly double the freezer space and expand the dry warehouse by about a third, add dock space, and an outdoor dining area for employees. The company employs more than 240 people in Arizona.
“Dot Foods is a great employer in the community,” said Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter. “They purchase locally, hire locally and donate locally.”
Cotter said the company has helped raise the profile of the city as a prime location for distribution in the western United States. “Dot Foods is proving that companies can be very successful in Bullhead City with our great location just outside of California.”
While there are no federal highways in Bullhead City, it is close to Interstate 40 and Interstate 11 as well as U.S. 95.
The expansion of the distribution center, one of 11 Dot facilities in the country, represents an investment of more than $12 million in Mohave County.
“When an industry leader like Dot Foods continues to invest and grow in Bullhead City, it speaks volumes about the talent, operating environment and strategic location the region offers,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority president and CEO. “It’s excellent to see more new jobs coming to Mohave County, and we’re grateful to Dot Foods for its increased commitment to our state.”
Dot buys full truckloads of product from more than 1,000 manufacturers and consolidates those products in its distribution centers. Dot then resells products in less-than-truckload quantities to distributors on a weekly basis. The company, No. 67 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2019, boasts a workforce of more than 5,700 people across its U.S. and Canadian operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.