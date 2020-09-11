BULLHEAD CITY — About 60 volunteers joined city staff Thursday morning to remove debris in and along the Colorado River.
The cleanup coincided with the reduction of water released from Davis Dam, also on Thursday, in an effort to reduce caddisfly larvae and pupae along the river.
This latest beautification effort occurred at Davis Camp, Community Park and Rotary Park.
There was another river-area cleanup late last month when the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation had significantly reduced the water flow for the same purpose: to target the large local caddislfly population.
Thursday’s cleanup attracted a larger number of volunteers than the one on Aug. 27, in large part because more people knew about it.
The wide area from which debris was removed Thursday netted a large quantity of lost sunglasses, flip-flop sandals and “a lot” of mobile phones, said Dave Heath, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent.
Not to mention a number of beverage containers too numerous to count.
Heath pointed out that while it’s OK to drink beverages from cans, people aren’t suppose to be bringing in glass bottles.
Glass can break and become a safety hazard, he explained.
Volunteers were welcome to enjoy a free lunch of hot dogs, fries and soda supplied by West Coast Trolley.
“We want to thank the volunteers for coming out to help,” Heath added.
While the water level was again low in the river, residents and businesses situated along it also were encouraged to complete dock, boat and property maintenance, such as washing or scrubbing boat hulls, under docks, and portions of seawalls, jetties, or other structures typically submerged under the one-unit water release line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.