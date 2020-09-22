KINGMAN — Authorities have released the names of two California men who were killed in a fiery head-on collision east of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety said Chihao Zhou, 26, of Rosemead, and Boyo Wang, 27, of El Monte, were dead at the scene of the Sept. 16 crash on Interstate 40 near Seligman.
DPS spokesman Bart Graves said the victims were in an eastbound freight truck that was struck by a westbound freight truck that crossed the median when the driver lost control due to tire failure.
“Both trucks were engulfed by fire,” Graves said. He said the driver and passenger in the other rig were flown to a Flagstaff hospital for treatment of their injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.