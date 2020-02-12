LAKE HAVASU CITY — The death of a man near Cattail Cove State Park outside Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS Public Information Officer Bart Graves said officers responded Sunday after civilians reported finding man slumped over inside a vehicle parked off the northbound lanes of Highway 95.
Responding troopers discovered the body of an adult man outside the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to complete positive identification and determine the cause of death.
