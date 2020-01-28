KINGMAN — The largest single methamphetamine seizure in the history of the Arizona Department of Public Safety occurred last Friday in northern Mohave County.
DPS said 362 pounds of meth was seized after a trooper pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 15 just south of Littlefield at 8:20 p.m.
An agency news release said the street value of the confiscated drugs is $4.1 million.
Married suspects identified as Julie Jeannie Mason, 52, Burlington, Iowa, and Maurius Montez Mason, 38, Peoria, Illinois, were arrested. They were booked into jail in Mesquite, Nevada, on dangerous drug related charges.
